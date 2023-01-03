Nvidia's GeForce Now gaming service is coming to cars to make rides more entertaining

Nvidia

On Tuesday, Nvidia announced at CES that its high-performance GeForce Now cloud gaming service will be coming to vehicles in North America, Europe and other parts of the world.

The first automakers to partner with Nvidia to make GeForce Now available in its vehicles are Hyundai Motor Group, BYD and Polestar.

Software-defined car owners will now be able to access a full PC-gaming experience in the comfort of their own cars. Front-seat drivers will be able to stream games while the car is parked and passengers in the back seat can game the entire ride as long as screens are available.

GeForce Now offers over 1,000 gaming titles including top-rated ones such as Cyberpunk 2077 and free-to-play games such as Fortnite. Users will also have the opportunity to access PC game stores including Steam, the Electronic Arts app, Ubisoft, Epic Games Store and GOG.com, according to Nvidia.

"Accelerated computing, AI and connectivity are delivering new levels of automation, safety, convenience and enjoyment to the car," said Ali Kani, vice president of automotive at Nvidia. "The ability to stream popular titles from gamers' libraries along with dozens of free-to-play games will bring the in-vehicle infotainment experience to new heights."

The cloud gaming system builds on Nvidia's Drive platform, the company's advanced in-car technology meant to support autonomous vehicles. Currently, Hyundai, BYD and Polestar all use Nvidia's Drive platform to power their vehicle's infotainment systems.