An old iPhone can outperform the Samsung Galaxy S22

While benchmarks don't tell you the whole story, they do serve as a useful measure to compare one device to another.

And sometimes benchmarks can be quite unbelievable.

ZDNet Recommends The 10 best smartphones Whatever your priorities -- from 5G to an amazing camera -- there's a phone here to meet your every need. Read More

This is how I feel about the recent benchmarks for Samsung's newest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 .

Now, we've already seen benchmarks that show that the Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ outpaces all other Android smartphones but is still beaten by the A15 chip in the iPhone 13 Pro Max .

But it gets worse.

A lot worse.

Another benchmark has emerged that shows the Exynos 2200 chip present in some versions of the Galaxy S22 being outperformed by the A13 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 11 and the current-generation iPhone SE .

The iPhone 11 was released in September 2019.

And the Samsung S22 is currently available for preorder.

Now, like I said earlier, benchmarks don't say it all, and CPU/GPU performance is just part of the story. But still, CPU and GPU performance does matter in a lot of situations, and it's a bit strange that the chip in a flagship Android device can be beaten by a chip that Apple developed in 2019.

There's also talk of overheating issues affecting the Exynos 2200, which is not good.

It seems like the S22 has been rushed and is suffering from some pretty big problems.

Now it's possible that some of these issues can be fixed, or at least minimalized, by future updates.

Now, what does this mean for S22 buyers?

Well, to begin with, I'd probably want to avoid the Exynos 2200 chip. Samsung also uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the Galaxy S22 line, so going for handsets powered by that chip, which offers much better performance, makes a lot of sense.

Because while Samsung might be able to work around the reason for the poor performance, there are no guarantees.

And it's not like the Galaxy S22 is a budget handset. That thing is pricy.

Or you could save yourself some money and buy an iPhone 11. They're pretty cheap now.