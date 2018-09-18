Android in your car: Google is working with Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi on infotainment systems

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has agreed a multi-year deal with Google to produce vehicles with Android-powered infotainment systems as part of a wider strategy to equip new vehicles with a wider array of connected systems.

The rollout of vehicles running Android infotainment systems is expected to begin in 2021 and will enable drivers and passengers to directly use Google Maps from the vehicle, run automotive apps from the Google Play store and use the voice-controlled audio assistant to answer texts and calls, find information and manage different functions within the vehicle.

These services will be combined with the the carmakers' Alliance Intelligent Cloud to enable remote software upgrades and vehicle diagnostics. The ecosystem will also be compatible with devices running other operating systems - including Apple iOS.

"With the integration of the Android platform into our infotainment systems, we are adding a new level of intelligence to our connected vehicles," said Kal Mos, Global Vice President of Alliance Connected Vehicles at Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

The deal with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance sees Google working with a group of companies which sold over 10 million vehicles in 200 markets around the world. Under the plan, the vehicle manufacturers hope to increase sales to more than 14 million units a year by the end of 2022 while also moving connected vehicle technology forward with the aid of Google.

"Google and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi share a common vision of delivering an intelligent, safe and seamless in-car experience with apps and services that are familiar, upgradable and connected," said Hiroshi Lockheimer, senior vice president of platforms & ecosystems at Google.

While the announcement about Google becoming a part of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi has been made jointly by the alliance, each will be working on their own customer interface and specific features to use on top of the Android platform.

The Android operating system has already arrived in Hyundai and Kia cars in South Korea.

FURTHER READING