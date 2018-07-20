Apple adds new integration partners to Business Chat ecosystem

Apple said Friday that it's adding Cisco, eGain, Kipsu, Lithium and Quiq as new integration partners within its Business Chat ecosystem.

Apple first teased Business Chat a year ago, pitching it as a tool that lets people connect with businesses via Apple's Messages app. As part of iOS 11.3, Apple device holders can use Business Chat to ask questions, get customer support, and make transactions on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.

A handful of companies integrated their customer service platforms with Business Chat at launch, including LivePerson, Salesforce, Nuance, and Genesys.

The tool lets users find businesses with Safari, Maps, Spotlight, and Siri. Additionally, users can pay for purchases via Business Chat with Apple Pay, and also schedule appointments and deliveries with a built-in scheduling app. Businesses can give customers options within Business Chat using its built-in list app, and also prompt customers to download their custom-built iMessage app.

With this new slate of integrations, Apple is also touting five new brands that are using Business Chat for customer service applications: