Apple's best priced AirPods are $40 off right now
Apple's classic second-generation AirPods were already ZDNET's tested pick for best AirPods for the price. Normally you can find them discounted to $99 on major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. But rarely do they go past that price point. Lucky for us, that already-affordable price dropped once more, and the deal is still available -- you can snag a pair of AirPods for just $90 from Walmart and Amazon right now, saving you $40 off the original price. If you've been thinking about getting yourself a new pair, now might just be the time to buy.
The second-generation AirPods come with a Lightning charger case. They offer solid sound, five hours of battery of life (and a fully-charged case can recharge them five times, giving you up to 24 hours), and voice-activated Siri access. They're also super easy to set up and to switch between your Apple devices.
Buy AirPods on sale at Walmart and Amazon now. You can also check out more headphone deals and the top products ZDNET readers bought this month.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, although ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.