These are the top 25 products ZDNET readers bought in March 2024
Spring made its grand entrance last month, and many retailers, from Samsung to Best Buy to Amazon, celebrated with some serious savings on top tech during a few different sale events, like Amazon's recently-wrapped Big Spring Sale.
ZDNET's team of expert product testers and editors searched through all of the best products and deals coming and going throughout the last month to help you find the best value on all the products you wanted (and those you didn't know you needed). And now, we've gotten some data that shows what items ZDNET readers have purchased the most during the month of March.
Our team has collected the top-selling products across different retailers this past month. The following are listed in order of units sold through the links clicked from ZDNET stories. (A note: Your privacy is protected -- we only have access to aggregate data from our user base, and there is no way for us to identify the purchases of individual people.)
Here are the top 25 products ZDNET readers purchased during the month of March -- and some of these great buys are still on sale.
The top 25 products ZDNET readers bought in March 2024
- Get a free 65-inch TU690T TV with Samsung 2024 TV preorder (save $499 at Samsung)
- Helioclipse 12-Pack solar eclipse glasses: $10 (save $27 at Amazon)
- Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 15 Pro: $18 (save $17 at Amazon)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet/Violet version: $330 (save $114 at Walmart)
- FITVII Fitness Tracker smartwatch: $45 at Amazon
- LC-dolida Sleep Headphones and Mask: $20 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Perytong Sleep Headphones: $20 at Amazon
- Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook: $30 (save $7 at Amazon)
- Anker Powerline III USB C to USB C Charger Cable 6ft: $10 at Amazon
- Anker 622 Magnetic Battery with Stand: $35 (save $35 at Amazon)
- Woosh! 2.0 Smartphone Screen Cleaner Kit: $20 at Amazon
- Baseus Magnetic Power Bank 6000mAh Portable Charger: $37 at Baseus
- Bosch GO (Gen 2.0) Smart Screwdriver: $80 at Amazon
- OnePlus Open, 16GB RAM+512GB Dual-SIM Factory Unlocked Smartphone: $1,500 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Lifegoo Mini Electric Screwdriver 62-in-1: $42 at Amazon
- Soundcore by Anker Sleep A10 Sleep Earbuds: $130 at Amazon
- JLab Jbuds ANC 3 Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case: $60 at Amazon
- Hoto Electric Screwdriver 3.6V Kit: $43 (save $27 at Amazon)
- KeySmart SmartCard Bluetooth Item and Wallet Tracker: $40 at Amazon
- Get 69% off NordVPN's 2-year plan + 3 months extra (save at NordVPN)
- Sony WF1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds in Black: $278 (save $22 at Amazon)
- Jiobit Gen 3 Smart Tag GPS Tracker: $150 (currently out of stock)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS + Cellular, 49 mm with Blue Alpine Loop: $780 (save $19 at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum: $577 (save $233 at Amazon)
- Ultimate Basketball Offer, Save $40 for 4 months at Sling TV (save at Sling TV)
