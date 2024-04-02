Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Spring made its grand entrance last month, and many retailers, from Samsung to Best Buy to Amazon, celebrated with some serious savings on top tech during a few different sale events, like Amazon's recently-wrapped Big Spring Sale.

ZDNET's team of expert product testers and editors searched through all of the best products and deals coming and going throughout the last month to help you find the best value on all the products you wanted (and those you didn't know you needed). And now, we've gotten some data that shows what items ZDNET readers have purchased the most during the month of March.

Also: Samsung will still give you a free 65-inch 4K TV: See if you qualify

Our team has collected the top-selling products across different retailers this past month. The following are listed in order of units sold through the links clicked from ZDNET stories. (A note: Your privacy is protected -- we only have access to aggregate data from our user base, and there is no way for us to identify the purchases of individual people.)

Here are the top 25 products ZDNET readers purchased during the month of March -- and some of these great buys are still on sale.

The top 25 products ZDNET readers bought in March 2024

For more, check out the best Amazon deals right now.