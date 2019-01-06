Apple and Samsung bring iTunes and AirPlay to smart TVs

Samsung has announced that it will offer access to Apple's iTunes catalogue of movies and TV shows in the Northern Hemisphere's spring.

The rollout of the iTunes Movies and TV Shows app will cover 100 countries and be available on 2019 model Samsung smart TVs, and 2018 models thanks to a firmware update.

Samsung said customers will be able to access their existing library in iTunes, and the new app will work "seamlessly" with the device's services.

At the same time, Samsung said it will also make AirPlay 2 support available in 190 countries. The Korean giant will have AirPlay support on its smart TVs, frame and serif lifestyle TVs, and other UHD and HD models.

"We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even more customers around the world through Samsung smart TVs, so iPhone, iPad, and Mac users have yet another way to enjoy all their favourite content on the biggest screen in their home," Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Internet Software and Services at Apple, said.

Last month, Samsung said it will add a new wireless control feature called Remote Access to its 2019 smart TVs that allows consumers to use their televisions to control connected devices such as PCs, tablets, and smartphones.

The feature uses VMware's Horizon virtual desktop infrastructure solution, with the Korean giant saying it will allow users to control PCs in other rooms to browse the web, play games, work on documents, and access files. More compatible programs are expected in the future.

