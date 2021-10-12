Apple announces Oct. 18 'Unleashed' event. MacBooks and AirPods likely on tap

Apple

Apple just sent out an announcement for its next special event, titled "Unleashed." The event will be broadcast from Apple Park on Monday, Oct. 18.

As is tradition with an Apple event invite, trying to decipher what the invite means is a fun game to play. The light-speed travel look to the invite is leaving me confused, however, or maybe it's something else entirely. And the tagline of "Unleashed" could, maybe, relate to the performance of its M1X MacBook Pros that have been rumored for a few months now.

The latest rumors pointed to a MacBook Pro launch in October of this year, and we're still expecting to see a new pair of AirPods. Rumors about the third-generation wireless earbuds being ready to ship have been around for nearly a year now.

Actually, I just noticed that Apple's SVP of marketing Greg Joswiak posted a short video clip on Twitter that shows the artwork for the invite.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

October Apple events have traditionally focussed on Macs; this year it's likely we'll see new MacBook Pros and a Mac Mini with the second-generation Apple Silicon processor, rumored to be called the M1X — and iPads. However, Apple just announced a new iPad and iPad Mini in September alongside the iPhone 13 lineup.

Your guess is as good as mine right now.

We'll have plenty of coverage on Monday when the event kicks off at the standard 10 am PT/1 pm ET time.

Have you been waiting for an October surprise from Apple? If so, what are you hoping to see the company announce? Let us know in the comments below.