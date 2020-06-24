Apple buys device management startup Fleetsmith

Apple has acquired Fleetsmith, makers of software that lets businesses automate device setup, patching, and security for company-owned Apple devices such as Macs, iPhones and iPads.

"We're thrilled to join Apple," the company said in a blog post. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Fleetsmith said in the blog post that it would continue to deliver products to existing customers.

Must read: iOS 14, iPadOS 14, Apple Watch and everything business pros need to know TechRepublic

Looking at the bigger picture, the Fleetsmith deal gives Apple an in-house mobile device management solution to offer enterprise clients and supports its overall enterprise strategy.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has openly discussed the company's desire to push its products into the enterprise market, and during his tenure Apple has formed key partnerships with legacy enterprise players such as IBM, SAP and Cisco to further that effort.

