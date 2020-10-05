Apple ceasing sales of third-party headsets, says Bloomberg

Apple has removed headphones from third parties from its Web site, including those of Sonos Inc., Bose Corp. and Logitech International SA, and staff at physical retail stores were told to remove the items from shelves, according to a report this evening from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, citing "checks" by Bloomberg.

The story, which is published at the moment under the Bloomberg Law product, requires a subscription.

The report says that Apple is getting ready to introduce its "first over-ear headphones," as well as a smaller version of its HomePod speaker.