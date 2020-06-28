Apple declined to implement 16 Web APIs in Safari due to privacy concerns

Apple said this week that it declined to implement 16 new web technologies (Web APIs) in Safari because they posed a threat to user privacy by opening new avenues for user fingerprinting.

Technologies that Apple declined to include in Safari because of user fingerprinting concerns include:

Apple claims that the 16 Web APIs above would allow online advertisers and data analytics firms to create scripts that fingerprint users and their devices.

User fingerprints are small scripts that an advertiser loads and runs inside each user's browser. The scripts execute a set of standard operations, usually against a common Web API or common web browser feature, and measure the response.

Since each user has a different browser and operating system configuration, responses are unique per user device. Advertisers use this unique response (fingerprint), coupled with other fingerprints and data points, to create unique identifiers for each user.

Over the past three years, user fingerprinting has become the standard method of tracking users in the online ad tech market.

The shift to user fingerprinting comes as browser makers have been deploying anti-tracking features that have limited the capabilities and reach of third-party (tracking) cookies.

Some browser makers have also been deploying countermeasures to prevent fingerprinting operations through the most common methods -- such as fonts, HTML5 canvas, and WebGL -- but not all user fingerprinting vectors are currently blocked.

Furthermore, new ones are constantly being created as browser makers add new Web APIs to their code.

Currently, Apple has identified the 16 Web APIs above as some of the worst offenders; however, the browser maker said that if any of these new technologies "reduce fingerprintability down the road" it would reconsider adding it to Safari.

"WebKit's first line of defense against fingerprinting is to not implement web features which increase fingerprintability and offer no safe way to protect the user," Apple said.

For Web APIs already implemented in Safari years before, Apple says it's been working to limit their fingerprintability vector. So far, Apple said it: