Apple: Developers have made more than $260B in the App Store

Developers have made more than $260 billion in the Apple App Store since in its launch in 2008, Apple said Monday. The App Store is now used by more than 600 million people each week across 175 countries.

The Cupertino company shared the new figures along with a host of others that shed light on the growth of its increasingly important services business.

"Apple's world-class portfolio of services proved essential in 2021, as people worldwide sought new ways to keep entertained, informed, connected, and inspired," Eddy Cue, Apple's SVP of Services, said in a press release. "With over 745 million paid subscriptions, Apple continues to connect the world's developers, artists, and storytellers with users across more than a billion devices."

Apple has had a significant services business for several years. In October, the company reported that its services revenue was up 27% for Q4, reaching $18.28 billion.