Apple expected to make a big Vision Pro announcement any minute now

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

The Apple Vision Pro is expected to launch sooner than initially anticipated, with enough supply for a US release by February, a potential announcement within the next week, and employees undergoing training on a "new product," according to reports.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter that he expects Apple to make the official announcement "imminently", probably in an attempt to take away some of the attention on CES 2024, which is taking place in Las Vegas this week.

Also: CES 2024: 3 trends to watch as we learn what's next in tech

Gurman previously reported that Apple Vision Pro units are currently being shipped to warehouses across the US, where they will await distribution to Apple stores for a potential late January or February launch.

Furthermore, stores are already preparing for the launch of the headset, with employees undergoing training sessions and some even flying to Apple Park in Cupertino for specialized training on an undisclosed product. These employees will be expected to return to their Apple Stores after training to educate their colleagues and assist customers in-store.

Apple isn't disclosing what the product is, just telling employees that it's a new product, which we can probably assume to be the Vision Pro.

Also: Who's afraid of VR? I am. It made me queasy - until I tried Meta Quest 3

Gurman reports that Apple is also holding three-hour meetings for all employees on January 21, an unusual move from the company, with supplemental training sessions slated for subsequent days. Additionally, Apple stores will be updating their backroom gear and getting new inventory racks in the same and the following week.

The mixed reality headset seems to be a mixed bag of expectations for Apple, however. Even as its first new product category in nearly a decade, and one product that Apple has strongly endorsed, Gurman reports it isn't expected to be a significant revenue driver for at least another year, hefty $3,500 price tag and all.

"Wall Street might fret over the limited initial return on investment from the Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Consumers may be unhappy about the range of uses for the device, as well as its perplexing design and weight. And developers may stay away given the small market," Gurman explained in the newsletter.