Apple has bad news for some Mac owners

Unlike iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, the new macOS Monterey leaves some hardware on the junk pile

Will your Mac run the new macOS Monterey? 

Following the unveiling at WWDC 2021, we now know which Macs are going to make the cut come the fall.

And unlike older iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch devices, just because your Mac runs the current version of macOS, that's no guarantee, and some of the older Macs are headed for the recycling center come the fall.

Here is the complete list of Macs that support the new macOS Monterey:

  • iMac - Late 2015 and later
  • iMac Pro - 2017 and later
  • MacBook - Early 2016 and later
  • MacBook Air - Early 2015 and later
  • MacBook Pro - Early 2015 and later
  • Mac Pro - Late 2013 and later
  • Mac mini - Late 2014 and later

So, which Macs will be getting the chop compared to Big Sur? Here's a list:

  • iMac - Mid and Late 2014 and Early 2015 
  • MacBook Air - Mid 2013 and Early 2014
  • MacBook Pro - Late 2013 and Mid 2014
  • MacBook - Early 2015

If you're on the first list, you're good to go. If you're on the second list, it's time to buy a new Mac.

