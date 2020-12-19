Apple: Here's how to secure an iPhone or Apple ID 'when personal safety is at risk'

Today I was made aware of a document published by Apple that might really help someone out of a jam, so you should bookmark it for future reference.

Titled "Device and Data Access when Personal Safety is At Risk," this document highlights the steps that an Apple user can work through if they believe that their Apple ID has been compromised, or they want to rescind someone's access to information that they previously allowed to have access, such as an ex or a family member.

As you'd expect, it's a very in-depth document, covering subjects such as how to secure a device and Apple ID, to how to check, and if needed, rescind, any data you've previously shared with another.

There are also three very useful checklists:

If you want to see if anyone else has access to your device or accounts

If you want to stop sharing with someone whom you previously shared with

If you want to make sure no one else can see your location

This document is a great resource, and worth sharing on social media -- you never know, someone might be looking for this information -- and keep a link to the document for future reference.