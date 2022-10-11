Apple iOS 16.0.3 arrives with bug fixes for iPhone 14

Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Apple has released iOS 16.0.3 with one security fix and several fixes for bugs recently bothering owners of the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The fixes address slow incoming call and app notifications, low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls, Mail crashes and sluggish switching between camera modes.

Over the past month, some iPhone 14 users reported experiencing volumes so low they couldn't hear a caller when connected through CarPlay. The issue didn't appear to affect older models, according to reports last month on Reddit. iPhone 14 owners reported the same volume CarPlay problems on Apple Communities.

iPhone owners can check for the 16.0.3 update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users found that switching between camera modes was slow or that the Camera app failed to launch.

There's only one security fix in this update and it affects the Mail app on iPhone 8 and later. Receiving a maliciously crafted email may lead to a denial-of-service condition, Apple explains in the advisory. The issue is tracked as CVE-2022-22658.

The next update for iOS is likely to be iOS 16.1, which includes new features rather than just bug fixes. It probably will arrive with a new version of iPadOS. Apple is expected to launch new M2-based iPads this month. iOS 16.1 is still in beta and will bring Stage Manager multitasking support to some older iPad Pros. Apple has also implemented the Matter specification for smart home interoperability in iOS 16.1

Last month Apple released iOS 16.0.2 to address an issue causing the camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera to rapidly shake when taking a photo with a third-party app.

"This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following," Apple says in the iOS 16.0.3 release notes.