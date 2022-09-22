Apple releases iOS update to fix iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking problem

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Apple on Thursday released iOS 16.0.2, the latest version of its mobile operating system. The update fixes a surprising problem that owners of the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have reported -- the camera on the phone would shake when users tried to take a picture using popular third-party apps like TikTok and Instagram.

The update fixes a handful of other iPhone problems as well, such as a bug that makes the display appear all black during device setup; a bug that made VoiceOver unavailable after rebooting; and an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced.

You can download the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It applies to the iPhone 8 and later versions of the device.

Apple debuted its new flagship phone two weeks ago. The iPhone 14 Pro comes with a bevy of impressive new features and technological advancements, including a powerful new display and pro-level camera upgrades.