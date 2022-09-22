/>
X
Innovation
Home Innovation Smartphones iPhone

Apple releases iOS update to fix iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking problem

After Apple released its new flagship devices, some users reported the camera on the phone would shake when they tried to take a picture using third-party apps like TikTok and Instagram.
stephanie-condon
Written by Stephanie Condon, Senior Writer on
iphone-14-pro-and-pro-max
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Apple on Thursday released iOS 16.0.2, the latest version of its mobile operating system. The update fixes a surprising problem that owners of the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have reported  -- the camera on the phone would shake when users tried to take a picture using popular third-party apps like TikTok and Instagram. 

The update fixes a handful of other iPhone problems as well, such as a bug that makes the display appear all black during device setup; a bug that made VoiceOver unavailable after rebooting; and an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced. 

You can download the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It applies to the iPhone 8 and later versions of the device. 

Apple debuted its new flagship phone two weeks ago. The iPhone 14 Pro comes with a bevy of impressive new features and technological advancements, including a powerful new display and pro-level camera upgrades.

Apple

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

I just spent a week with a robot cat and my life will never be the same
img-1001

I just spent a week with a robot cat and my life will never be the same

The 4 iOS 16 settings you need to turn off now to save your data
530707192

The 4 iOS 16 settings you need to turn off now to save your data

Programming languages: It's time to stop using C and C++ for new projects, says Microsoft Azure CTO
software-developer-programming-computer-language-jobs.jpg

Programming languages: It's time to stop using C and C++ for new projects, says Microsoft Azure CTO