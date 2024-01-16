Apple is now marketing Vision Pro as the 'ultimate entertainment device'

Apple

Since its initial launch, Apple has remained generally quiet about what the Vision Pro will offer, with the primary selling point being experiencing spatial video. Now, Apple is unveiling new entertainment experiences and marketing the headset as a premiere entertainment device.

"Apple Vision Pro is the ultimate entertainment device," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

At launch, users will be able to access more than 150 3D movies, Apple Immersive Video, popular streaming services through visionOS, and more.

VisionOS works dynamically with your physical space to showcase apps, games, and other experiences in different Environments -- dynamic views with soundscapes that evolve based on the time of day.

Apple

Using visionOS, users will be able to access a variety of entertainment services and platforms including Apple Music, Apple TV, and streaming services such as Disney+, ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and MUBI.

VisionOS also features a Travel Mode, which allows airline passengers to stabilize visuals for an ideal in-flight viewing experience, and a Guest User feature, which allows you to share specific apps and experiences with family and friends, according to Apple.

Apple

In addition to the standard Vision Pro watching experience, which is already impressive with a screen that feels 100 feet wide, and a cinematic experience in Environments, Apple revealed Apple Immersive Video.

Immersive Video features 180-degree 3D 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio and designed to immerse viewers in the story. At launch, users can experience a curated selection of immersive films and series on the Apple TV at no additional cost, including Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room, Adventure, Prehistoric Planet Immersive, and Wild Life.

Finally, at launch users can watch more than 150 3D movies, including titles such as Avatar: The Way of Water and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Users can purchase or rent a 3D version of their favorite movies, and users who own movies with a 3D edition can access that version at no additional cost.

According to Apple, streaming apps such as Disney+ will also offer 3D versions of their latest movies at launch, and 3D editions will debut alongside or shortly after 2D releases.

These advanced viewing experiences are made possible by the Vision Pro's impressive tech, including its pair of ultra-high-resolution micro-OLED displays with Dolby Vision. This brand-new R1 chip streams images to each display every 12 milliseconds.

The headset also offers users impressive sound with an advanced Spatial Audio system comprised of dual-driver audio pods that transmit Personalized Spatial Audio to each ear with support for Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio, according to Apple.

The Apple Vision Pro is available for pre-order starting on January 19 and will be for sale in-store starting February 2 for $3,500.