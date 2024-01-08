Apple Vision Pro in stores February 2, pre-orders start January 19

Apple

The rumors are true: Apple just announced the availability of the Vision Pro mixed reality headset in the US on February 2, with pre-orders beginning on January 19. The Apple Vision Pro will be priced starting at $3,500 for the 256GB storage version, as Apple had announced during WWDC 2023.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had previously reported that he expected Apple to make the announcement this week in an attempt to steal some thunder from CES 2024, the world's largest consumer technology trade show in which Apple isn't a participant.

Also: CES 2024: 3 trends to watch as we learn what's next in tech

Apple's mixed-reality headset hopes to deliver a window into the world of spatial computing, a way to seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world. Thanks to VisionOS, the Apple Vision Pro can be controlled through eye and hand movement and voice, letting users interact with the more than one million apps available in the new Vision Pro App Store.

"The era of spatial computing has arrived," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore."

Also: These $699 AR glasses support Vision Pro's most dramatic feature, and they're not made by Apple

This announcement is also the first time we learn what buyers can expect to be included in the box with the Apple Vision Pro. Apple says the device comes with both a Solo Knit Band and a Dual Loop Band, a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, a cover for the front, a battery, a USB-C charging cable and power adapter, and a polishing cloth.

The Apple Vision Pro with a Solo Knit Band, which will be included in the box. Apple

The inclusion of both a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band would let buyers find the best fit for them, as the former is a thicker option that goes around the back of the wearer's head, while the Dual Loop Band has two thinner straps that go over the top and the back of the head.

The Dual Loop Band will also come in the box with each Apple Vision Pro. Apple

Apple also announced that ZEISS Optical Inserts for readers will be available for $99, while prescription lenses will cost $149.

Also: 7 best practices Apple recommends when designing for VisionOS

As Apple's first device in the mixed-reality category, the Apple Vision Pro hopes to deliver on big promises made during its announcement. Apple wants the Vision Pro headset to lead the effort of making spatial computing and mixed reality mainstream, with seamless integrations with other Apple devices, intuitive interactions through gestures and voice, and clutter-free immersive environments.