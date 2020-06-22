Apple launches iOS 14, aims for Siri overhaul, better app organization

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineer, outlined iOS 14 updates that make it easier to organize apps, add widgets and create "smart stacks" based on the time of day. Siri is also getting a redesign with a compact approach.

Picture-in-picture was another addition to iOS 14.

Siri is also getting an overhaul so it's not as jarring. Siri is more contextual and intelligent as it handles more than 25 billion requests a month. Siri will get translation enhancements, dictation tools and integration with apps via on-device machine learning.

Apple also said it was providing the ability to pin important conversations and messaging. Emojis will also get more age options and the ability to wear masks.

Other key updates:

Apple Maps gets more navigation enhancements, features and detailed maps. Apple Maps will get updates to enable customers to find locations. Obviously, Apple Maps is aiming to compete with Google Maps via its privacy policy, UI and guides to places that include routes to reduce carbon footprint like cycling.

CarPlay has new wallpaper options and support for parking, EV charging and food ordering. Apple iOS 14 will support digital car keys using NFC. Automakers will need to offer support going forward but given CarPlay is widely adopted digital car keys will likely be available in new autos starting next year. Digital car keys will be available in iOS 13 too.