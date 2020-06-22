WWDC 2020: iOS 14 kills the biggest iPhone annoyance

Apple has fixed an iOS annoyance that's been plaguing me since I started using the iPhone.

I've long wanted Apple to stop making phone calls and FaceTime calls take over the entire iPhone. iOS 14 does just that.

Now, rather than taking over the whole screen, and busting through whatever you're doing, Kool-Aid Man style, calls and FaceTime calls now appear in a banner at the top of the screen, acting like just another notification.

From this banner you can choose to accept the call and hang up, and to dismiss a call you just swipe it up out of the way.

And it's not just calls, but also calls from third-party apps such as Skype, giving users a standardized experience across different apps.

iPad users also get this feature, both for calls made direct to the device, and calls handed over to it from an iPhone.

It's a small tweak, but it's taken Apple over a decade to finally fix this huge annoyance.