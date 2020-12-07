Apple offers free iPhone 11 repair for touch display module problem

iPhone 12 models compared: 8 key differences you need to consider Watch Now

If your iPhone 11's display isn't responding to touch, Apple might replace the display module at no charge. The company says that a "small percentage" of iPhone 11 displays might not respond to touch due to an "issue with the display module".

Affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020. Apple released the iPhone 11 in September 2019, so the issue affects iPhone 11 devices made after launch.

Owners with affected iPhone 11 devices should take up Apple's repair offer soon as the program only covers affected iPhone 11 devices for two years after it was sold at retail.

Apple notes that iPhone 11 devices with an already cracked screen will need to get that fixed before becoming eligible for the free repair. Those repairs could cost money.

"If your iPhone 11 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair," Apple notes.

Owners can check whether their iPhone 11 is eligible for a free repair by typing the device's serial number on to Apple's support page.

This is a worldwide Apple program but it doesn't extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 11.

Apple is also offering refunds to owners who believe their iPhone 11 was affected by this issue and had already paid for it to be repaired. People with an affected iPhone 11 can get the repairs done at an Apple retail store or an authorized Apple service provider.