Apple officially discontinues the iPod Touch, the last iPod in production

Apple on Tuesday announced that the iPod touch — the last iPod the company is currently producing and selling — will only be available until supplies run out.

The end of the iPod shouldn't come as a surprise. The iPod was once a staple of Apple's product lineup, but in the last decade the iPhone, iPad and even Apple Watch have all but eliminated the need for the iPod Touch. The small, iPhone-like device could do nearly everything the iPhone does, save for the lack of a cellular modem for constant connectivity.

For me, the iPod Touch was a fantastic first device for my kids as they grew up. They were able to use iMessage, FaceTime and play educational games. But as they grew, so did the need for them to have an always-connected device, which means they eventually upgraded to an iPhone.

You can still buy an iPod Touch from Apple or its retail partners until supplies run out. It's been a few years since Apple updated it, so you're getting older hardware, with Apple's A10 processor, a 4-inch display, and an 8-megapixel camera. The 32GB model is $199. You can opt for 128GB or 256GB models for $299 or $399, respectively.

But that that price, you're better off buying an iPhone SE with a newer and faster processor, upgraded camera and a sure bet of software support for at least the next several years.