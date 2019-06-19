Apple partners with Best Buy for certified product repairs

CNET/CBS Interactive

Apple is expanding its long-standing retail partnership with Best Buy, announcing Wednesday that nearly 1,000 Best Buy stores across the US will now offer certified repairs for Apple products.

Looking at the bigger picture, both Apple and Best Buy stand to benefit from this new phase of their partnership. Best Buy is a leading seller of Apple products and a number of its big box stores have a dedicated Apple section. In-store Apple repairs is yet another way for Best Buy to increase foot traffic and attract new customers.

For Apple, Best Buy's brick-and-mortar reach extends far beyond that of the Apple Store, meaning Apple users in places like Yuma, Arizona and Sioux City, Iowa now have a local, Apple-backed option for repairing devices.

"At Apple, we're dedicated to providing the best customer service in the world," AppleCare VP Tara Bunch said in a release. "If a customer ever needs to repair their products, we want them to feel confident those repairs are done safely and correctly. We're always looking at how we can reliably expand our network of trained technicians and we're excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it's even easier for our customers to find an authorized repair location near them."

Apple noted that it has now has over 1,800 third-party Apple service providers in the US, with eight out of 10 Apple customers within 20 minutes of an authorized provider.

