Apple Pencil deal alert: Save $30 on the second-generation model

Apple Pencil deals are rare. So rare, in fact, that we're recommending that you buy this as soon as possible to save $30.
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
image-2018-10-30-at-10-56-03-am.jpg

I've been hunting for weeks for a good Apple Pencil deal. Or rather, I've been hunting for weeks for any Apple Pencil deal. So when Best Buy discounted the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil today, I jumped on the sale. Right now, you can get it for only $99, which is $30 off its original $129 price tag.

Apple Pencil 2nd Gen

 $99 at Best Buy

If you're a student, or just working with Apple tablets, the Apple Pencil is a must-have for your needs. The small yet handy device attaches magnetically to your iPad so you can take it with you on the go, and it's compatible with the following Apple products:

  • Apple iPad Pro 11" (2nd Generation 2020),
  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (3rd Generation 2018)
  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (4th Generation 2020) 
  • Apple iPad mini (6th Generation 2021)

In addition to the compatibility, it also wirelessly charges when you attach it to your iPad so you don't have to worry about keeping it ready to go for note-taking.

In addition to this handy tool, with the purchase of the Pencil, you will get six months of Apple Music, Apple News+, and Apple TV+, so while you're working on school projects or designing in your spare time, you can catch the news or hit shows like Severance or Ted Lasso.

If you've been in the market for an Apple Pencil, this is the deal for you. We highly recommend that you pick this up as soon as possible since we don't know when the $99 deal will end. If you want Amazon's free shipping, it's available there as well as Walmart and Target, too.

And, if you are in the market to build out your Apple products, be sure to check out the best MacBook deals for back-to-school as well as the best Apple deals.

