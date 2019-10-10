Apple pulls HKmap.live from app store

Getty Images/iStockphoto

After initially dragging its feet in approving HKlive.map into its app store, the iPhone maker has abruptly reversed course and removed it.

HKmap.live tweeted on Thursday afternoon that its app had been pulled by Apple.

"We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place to discover apps. We have learned that your app has been used in ways that endanger law enforcement and residents in Hong Kong," HKmap.live said.

Further tweets claimed Apple said it had many complaints about the app in Hong Kong, which it reportedly said was used to ambush police.

The app is still available on the Google Play Store, and thankfully it is viewable to all and sundry through its web site.

Apple now joins the ranks of Blizzard and the National Basketball Association (NBA) in bowing down to Beijing's demands this week.

On Tuesday, Blizzard took back its prize money and suspended Heartstone player Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai after he expressed support for Hong Kong.

Blizzard is part-owned by Chinese giant Tencent.

Since the weekend, the NBA has found itself in hot water with China after the general manager of the Houston Rockets tweeted his support for the Hong Kong protests.

In retaliation, the league's preseason games will not be shown in the Middle Kingdom.

On Tuesday night, a Philadelphia 76ers fan was removed after showing support for Hong Kong.

Apple makes around $3 billion in revenue from China each month.

