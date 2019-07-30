Apple beats Q3 estimates with record Services revenue

Apple published its third quarter financial results on Tuesday, beating market expectations in part because of its record revenue in the Services division. Sales in Services and other categories made up for iPhone revenues that declined year-over-year. Shares were up in after-hours trading.

The Cupertino tech giant reported fiscal third quarter earnings of $2.18 a share, down 7 percent year-over-year, on revenues of $53.81 billion, an increase of 1 percent over the year prior.

Wall Street was expecting earnings of $2.10 per share on revenue of $53.39 billion.

"This was our biggest June quarter ever — driven by all-time record revenue from Services, accelerating growth from Wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends," CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "These results are promising across all our geographic segments, and we're confident about what's ahead. The balance of calendar 2019 will be an exciting period, with major launches on all of our platforms, new services and several new products."

While Cook stressed improving iPhone trends, revenue from iPhone sales totaled $25.99 billion, down from $29.47 billion in Q3 2018. Apple no longer breaks out product unit sales by device.

Mac sales totaled $5.82 billion, up from $5.26 billion, and iPad sales came to $5.02 billion, up from $4.63 billion. The Wearables, Home and Accessories segment brought in $5.53 billion, up from $3.73 billion.

Services revenue came to $11.46 billion, up from $10.17 billion.

Also on Tuesday, Apple announced its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of 77 cents per share of the company's common stock.

In terms of guidance Apple said it expects revenue between $61 billion and $64 billion for its fourth quarter. Wall Street is expecting revenues of $61.02 billion.