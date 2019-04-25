Apple recalls three-prong wall adapter due to risk of electrical shock

Is it possible to leave the Apple ecosystem? TechRepublic's Karen Roby asks ZDNet's Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani if it's feasible to happily leave the Apple ecosystem after being invested in their products. Read more: https://zd.net/2XtjT4v

Apple on Thursday recalled an AC wall plug that's most commonly used in Hong Kong, Singapore, or the UK.

According to Apple, the company is voluntarily recalling the three-prong plug after it was discovered the plugs can break and cause an electrical shock. Apple is only aware of six incidents involving a defective plug worldwide. The recall does not include any two-prong USB adapters.

The wall adapters were included with Macs and iOS devices from 2003 to 2010. The same adapter was also included the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit.

× screen-shot-2019-04-25-at-8-50-29-am.jpg

You can quickly identify if your wall plug is included in the recall by looking at the back of it. The recalled plug is plain white on the back, without any writing at all. The new plugs are white and gray and have writing on the back. It also appears that the new plugs have dimples on the sides and is slightly thinner.

If you have one of the recalled plugs, Apple will replace it for free. Visit this support page for instructions on getting your wall adapter swapped out.