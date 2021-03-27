Apple releases emergency update for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch

Apple has released an emergency update to patch a serious vulnerability (https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT212258) found in iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS.

The patches are iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, and watchOS 7.3.3, respectively.

The vulnerability, discovered by Google's Threat Analysis Group, affects Apple's WebKit browser engine, and what makes this an urgent update is the fact that the Apple claims that the vulnerability is being actively exploited.

Details from Apple are limited, but such vulnerabilities could be used to carry out malicious actions such as directing users to phishing sites.

Underlining the seriousness of this vulnerability is the fact that Apple has pushed out iOS 12.5.2 for older devices — iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation).

Bottom line, this patch is important. Install it now. On the iPhone and iPad, fire up Settings and head over to General > Software Update. For the Apple Watch, go into the Apple Watch app.