WWDC 2019: iOS 13 will make your iPhone and iPad faster

Who doesn't want their iPhone and iPad to be faster? iOS 13 will bring a number of performance boosts to the operating system.
Apple has announced a number of performance-related improvements that it plans to roll out with iOS 13 later this year. Apple is also making app downloads and updates smaller.
During the WWDC 2019 keynote, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, announced the following enhancements:
- 30% faster to unlock with FaceID
- 50% smaller app downloads
- 60% smaller app updates
- 2x faster at launching apps
As usual, Apple also took a swipe at how slow the adoption of Android's latest update is compared to iOS 12.
