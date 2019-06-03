WWDC 2019: iOS 13 will make your iPhone and iPad faster

Is it possible to leave the Apple ecosystem? TechRepublic's Karen Roby asks ZDNet's Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani if it's feasible to happily leave the Apple ecosystem after being invested in their products. Read more: https://zd.net/2XtjT4v

Who doesn't want their iPhone and iPad to be faster? iOS 13 will bring a number of performance boosts to the operating system.

Apple has announced a number of performance-related improvements that it plans to roll out with iOS 13 later this year. Apple is also making app downloads and updates smaller.

During the WWDC 2019 keynote, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, announced the following enhancements:

30% faster to unlock with FaceID

50% smaller app downloads

60% smaller app updates

2x faster at launching apps

As usual, Apple also took a swipe at how slow the adoption of Android's latest update is compared to iOS 12.

