WWDC 2019: Apple's Project Catalyst brings iPad apps to the Mac

For developers that want to bring their iPad apps to the more than 100 million active Mac users, Apple on Monday announced Project Catalyst. Announced at WWDC, it's available now with the beta version of MacOS Catalina.

"One development team for the first time can build a single app that can span iPhone to iPad to Mac," Craig Federighi, SVP of Software Engineering for Apple, said during the conference keynote address.

For developers that want to get a head start creating Mac versions of their apps, they can simply check a box in Xcode, the macOS development environment, to automatically create fundamental features such as cursor controls or password autofill.

Twitter and Atlassian already have plans to bring iOS apps to the Mac, Apple announced.