Apple reportedly hires Google's former search, AI chief

Apple has hired John Giannandrea, the artificial intelligence expert, who just a day earlier stepped down from his leadership role at Google, The New York Times reported.

Google confirmed Tuesday that after about two years on the job, Giannandrea would give up his post as head of Google's critical search and artificial intelligence unit.

According to The New York Times, Giannandrea will run Apple's machine learning and AI strategy and report directly to CEO Tim Cook.

So far, other major technology companies seem to have an advantage over Apple when it comes to AI. For instance, Apple's voice-activated intelligent assistant Siri has fallen behind the digital assistants from Amazon and Google.