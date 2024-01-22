'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Apple's next MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air could launch as early as March
Apple appears to be working on new device releases for the spring, weeks after its Vision Pro headset begins shipping and months before the company's WWDC in June. According to different reports, Apple is considering launching a new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air as early as March or April, with upgraded specs.
Reports from MacRumors signal that Apple's new MacBook Air will be released with the M3 chip in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants simultaneously. This release would come less than a year after the first 15-inch MacBook Air was launched last June.
Also: I configured Vision Pro with Apple's highest upgrades, and the price was surprisingly fair
The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and 24-inch iMac released in 2023 all feature Apple's latest M3 chip, and it's rumored a new iPad Pro coming this spring could also have the M3 processor.
The new iPad Pro will have an OLED display, which will make it both thinner and more expensive than ever, according to BGR reports. This would be the first iPad to feature OLED displays, which are already used on the latest iPhone (with the exception of the iPhone SE) and Apple Watch models.
The OLED display will deliver an improved contrast ratio and extended battery life, compared to the iPad's current LCD display, as well as a potentially lighter iPad Pro. Due to their nature, OLED panels display true blacks and vibrant colors more efficiently than LCD and feature a faster response time for video games and action movies.
Also: The best iPads: Expert tested and reviewed
The new iPad Pro could also improve the iPad's ProMotion variable refresh rate spectrum from 24Hz-120Hz to 1Hz-120Hz. The iPhone 14 Pro and 15 Pro feature a variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, which can save precious battery life when the screen displays static content, like a photo, or when set to always-on mode.
Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are also expected to feature a redesigned, less prominent camera bump and to support MagSafe wireless charging.
A new iPad Air also appears to be in the works, which would be the first release since March 2022. The sixth-generation iPad Air is rumored to come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants and feature Apple's M2 chip, a redesigned camera bump, and Wi-Fi 6E support.