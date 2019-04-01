Apple reveals services, Huawei P30 camera samples, Google Atlas video (MobileTechRoundup show #465)

Kevin and I both ordered the new Apple iPad Mini after the show last week and then Apple showed off services on Monday. We were able to easily fill an hour of mobile talk on MobileTechRoundup show #465 so it enjoy it before we take the next couple of weeks off.
- Apple's services event: Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News reboot, Apple Credit Card
- Who has a new iPad mini?
- Nobody has Apple's Air Power
- Huawei P30 and P30 Pro announced and its cameras are amazing
- LG G8 unlocked model is $150 off
- Google I/O schedule is out
- Got Amazon Prime? You get a year of Switch Online with Twitch Prime
- Elder Scrolls Blades trickles out for iOS and Android
- Google Atlas Chromebook caught on video
- Asus Chromebook Flip C434 finally available
- Chrome OS 73 Stable arrives
Running time: 75 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 98MB)
