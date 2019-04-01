Apple reveals services, Huawei P30 camera samples, Google Atlas video (MobileTechRoundup show #465)

Kevin and I both ordered the new Apple iPad Mini after the show last week and then Apple showed off services on Monday. We were able to easily fill an hour of mobile talk on MobileTechRoundup show #465 so it enjoy it before we take the next couple of weeks off.

Image: ZDNet

Apple's services event: Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News reboot, Apple Credit Card

Who has a new iPad mini?

Nobody has Apple's Air Power

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro announced and its cameras are amazing

LG G8 unlocked model is $150 off

Google I/O schedule is out

Got Amazon Prime? You get a year of Switch Online with Twitch Prime

Elder Scrolls Blades trickles out for iOS and Android

Google Atlas Chromebook caught on video

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 finally available

Chrome OS 73 Stable arrives

Running time: 75 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 98MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)