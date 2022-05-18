Apple rolls out new training and certification programs for iPhone, iPad and Mac

Image: Apple

Apple on Wednesday unveiled a new training program for IT professionals who want to become skilled at supporting and managing Apple products. Apple Professional Training consists of two different courses. There's Apple Device Support along with apple Deployment and Management. Both courses are available right now on at training.apple.com.

Taking the courses is done on your own time and at your own pace, free of charge. However, if you want to become certified after finishing the course you'll need to pay $149 for the exam for each class. Apple even has digital badges you earn when you pass an example, which can then be used on your resume or job applications.

The Apple Device Support course consists of 14 hours of class content, covering how to provide support for iPhone, Mac, and iPad using various tools, services, and best practices.

The Apple Deployment and Management course has 13 hours of material prior to the exam and walks the student through how to configure, manage and keep Apple devices secure.

Furthermore, Apple is working with community colleges and universities to offer prep classes for Apple's Certified IT Professional badge. The partnerships will include scholarships for students to cover the exam fee for those interested.

Visit Apple's training website to view more information about the various courses it offers, including these new courses.