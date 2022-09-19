Apple set to issue fix for iPhone 14 Pro 'shaking uncontrollably'

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple's new flagship phone, the iPhone 14 Pro, comes with a bevy of impressive new features and technological advancements, including a powerful new display and pro-level camera upgrades.
Those features, however, are pretty useless if the camera functionality is buggy with your go-to photo apps.
Apple on Monday confirmed that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users have reported difficult taking pictures using popular apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Users have reported that their phone starts "shaking uncontrollably" and even rattling when they try to use the camera with these apps.
Also: iPhone 14 innovation scorecard: Home runs and strikeouts
"We're aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week," an Apple spokesperson told CNET, ZDNET's sister site.
This won't be the first fix Apple has issued regarding the new devices. The company has already released iOS 16.0.1 to patch various issues related to the new iPhones. Among other problems addressed, Apple reportedly noted that "photos may appear soft when zooming in landscape orientation on iPhone 14 Pro Max."