Apple just unveiled the next generation of iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. For many, the headlining act was the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max reveal, both of which are Apple's cream-of-the-crop smartphones -- with new and improved cameras and safety features standing out. If you have your eyes set on a new Pro model but are split between the regular iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max, I've listed below the key reasons to buy one over the other.
See also: iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Should you upgrade?
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Display
6.1-inch OLED with 120Hz
6.7-inch OLED with 120Hz
|Weight
|7.27 oz (206 grams)
|8.47 oz (240 grams)
Processor
A16 Bionic
A16 Bionic
RAM/storage
6GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB
6GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB
Camera
|48MP (f/1.78) Wide, 12MP (f/2.2) Ultra-wide, 12MP (f/1.78) 2X Telephoto, 12MP (f/2.8) 3X Telephoto, 12MP (f/1.9) front
|48MP (f/1.78) Wide, 12MP (f/2.2) Ultra-wide, 12MP (f/1.78) 2X Telephoto, 12MP (f/2.8) 3X Telephoto, 12MP (f/1.9) front
|Battery
|Up to 23 hours of video playback
|Up to 29 hours of video playback
Connectivity
4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite
4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite
Durability
IP68
IP68
Colors
|Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
|Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
Price
Starting for $999
Starting for $1,099
For many, including myself, the Pro Max-size iPhones are simply too bulky to use. Perhaps it's the flattened edges that dig into the palms, the shamelessly large camera island at the back, or the beefy battery tucked inside, but the largest iPhone with its 6.7-inch screen is by no means "one size fits all." Instead, the iPhone 14 Pro's 6.1-inch framework should provide a more manageable handheld experience.
Also: iPhone 14 drops the SIM card slot. Here's what that means
Even with its smaller size, the iPhone 14 Pro carries the same camera system, iOS 16, safety features, and long-term support as the Max.
If you play your cards right, you can technically get an iPhone 14 Pro for free through carrier promotions. The same can't be said about the larger Max variant, which, at its lowest, you can get for around $100 after trade-ins and qualifying payment plans.
Entertainment freaks will go bananas for the iPhone 14 Pro Max's larger, 6.7-inch display. It delivers a more immersive video-watching and general browsing experience than the standard iPhone 14 Pro, and the greater screen real estate makes the new Dynamic Island appear less intrusive (when you're not using it).
Also: Apple Watch Series 8 vs Series 7: Which is best for you?
For all the new camera modes that Apple touted during its 'Far Out' event, the larger viewfinder should serve you better for framing and composing pictures and videos.
Naturally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max's battery will last much longer than the smaller variant. Apple says the Max can handle up to 29 hours of video playback (versus the 14 Pro's 23) and we expect real-world testing numbers to be just as promising. Stay tuned to ZDNET for the full review.
