Apple just unveiled the next generation of iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. For many, the headlining act was the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max reveal, both of which are Apple's cream-of-the-crop smartphones -- with new and improved cameras and safety features standing out. If you have your eyes set on a new Pro model but are split between the regular iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max, I've listed below the key reasons to buy one over the other.

Specifications





iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Display 6.1-inch OLED with 120Hz 6.7-inch OLED with 120Hz Weight 7.27 oz (206 grams) 8.47 oz (240 grams) Processor A16 Bionic A16 Bionic RAM/storage 6GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB 6GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Camera 48MP (f/1.78) Wide, 12MP (f/2.2) Ultra-wide, 12MP (f/1.78) 2X Telephoto, 12MP (f/2.8) 3X Telephoto, 12MP (f/1.9) front 48MP (f/1.78) Wide, 12MP (f/2.2) Ultra-wide, 12MP (f/1.78) 2X Telephoto, 12MP (f/2.8) 3X Telephoto, 12MP (f/1.9) front Battery Up to 23 hours of video playback Up to 29 hours of video playback Connectivity 4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite 4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite Durability IP68 IP68 Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Price Starting for $999 Starting for $1,099

You should buy the iPhone 14 Pro if...





Jason Hiner/ZDNET

1. You prefer a normal-size phone

For many, including myself, the Pro Max-size iPhones are simply too bulky to use. Perhaps it's the flattened edges that dig into the palms, the shamelessly large camera island at the back, or the beefy battery tucked inside, but the largest iPhone with its 6.7-inch screen is by no means "one size fits all." Instead, the iPhone 14 Pro's 6.1-inch framework should provide a more manageable handheld experience.

Even with its smaller size, the iPhone 14 Pro carries the same camera system, iOS 16, safety features, and long-term support as the Max.

2. Your carrier offers better promotions for the smaller Pro

If you play your cards right, you can technically get an iPhone 14 Pro for free through carrier promotions. The same can't be said about the larger Max variant, which, at its lowest, you can get for around $100 after trade-ins and qualifying payment plans.

You should buy the iPhone 14 Pro Max if...

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

1. You prefer a larger phone

Entertainment freaks will go bananas for the iPhone 14 Pro Max's larger, 6.7-inch display. It delivers a more immersive video-watching and general browsing experience than the standard iPhone 14 Pro, and the greater screen real estate makes the new Dynamic Island appear less intrusive (when you're not using it).

For all the new camera modes that Apple touted during its 'Far Out' event, the larger viewfinder should serve you better for framing and composing pictures and videos.

2. You want a longer-lasting battery

Naturally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max's battery will last much longer than the smaller variant. Apple says the Max can handle up to 29 hours of video playback (versus the 14 Pro's 23) and we expect real-world testing numbers to be just as promising. Stay tuned to ZDNET for the full review.

