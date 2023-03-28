Apple Music Classical app is now available for download

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
On Tuesday, Apple released its new app, Apple Music Classical, which includes the world's largest classical musical catalog with over 5 million tracks, according to Apple.
If you pre-ordered the app earlier this month, it should have automatically appeared on your device's home screen. If not, you can download it from the App Store.
The app has a similar interface to Apple Music with a few differences developed to meet the unique characteristics of classical music.
As opposed to pop songs which can be boiled down to genre and artist, classical music has many different defining features: key, opus number, movement, nickname, period, instrument, work tilt, work type, composer name, and more.
Apple built a rich metadata base to include the many different characteristics people look for in classical music and to make it easier for users to search for and find the music they want.
The app's UI also allows users to see all of the information they need at a glance, including the year of the recording orchestra, and conductor name.
The music catalog is available in Apple's highest sound quality including Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio. Other standout features include music playlists grouped together by mood, time periods, and genres.
Apple commissioned artists to create artwork for playlist covers and artist pages, including portraits of many of the world's greatest composers.
The app is included at no additional cost for Apple music subscribers with individual, student, family, and Apple One plans. Apple Music plans start at $5.99 per month for students and $10.99 per month for individual plans.
Apple Music Classical is available in most countries where Apple Music is today, and the experience will be coming soon on Android.