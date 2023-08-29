Apple to unveil iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods on September 12

Apple

Every fall, Apple hosts a hardware event where the company unveils the year's next-generation iPhones, Apple Watches, and more. Apple aficionados have been eagerly waiting for the event date to be official, and it's finally here.

On Tuesday, Apple sent out invitations to this year's event, which will take place on September 12 at 10:00 AM PT.

Also: Every product we're expecting at Apple's September event (and what won't be unveiled)

The event itself will be hosted at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, to which select members of the press and industry analysts have begun receiving invites to attend.

However, the rest of the world doesn't have to miss out on catching the latest Apple announcements for themselves. The event will have a live broadcasting, viewable on the Apple website and official YouTube channel, as has been the case in previous years.

Every year, Apple teases a theme for its fall event, and the invitation this time around revealed a "Wonderlust" slogan. What it means is up to your interpretation. By comparison, last year's "Far Out" turned out to reference the emergency satellite capabilities of the iPhone 14 series,

Is this the year Apple does away with the notch on all iPhone models? Jason Hiner/ZDNET

What the invite does hint at is the rumored new colors of the iPhone 15 Pro. The depicted Apple logo showcases a gradient of four colors: Black, silver, gray, and blue. These colors align with what's reportedly being offered for the iPhone 15 Pro line.

Also: Apple's iPhone 15 USB-C may be as slow as Lightning cable

As for what you can expect from the event itself, Apple events typically consist of a pre-recorded video stream, including a welcome remark from Tim Cook, his iconic "Good morning," and different business leaders announcing various products and services.

Some of the highlights expected to be on this year's docket include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, and new AirPods. For the full run-down of what we are (and aren't) expecting during the September event, read the prediction list here.