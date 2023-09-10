'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
What to expect from Apple's 'Wonderlust event' this week: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods
Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June was arguably the company's most ambitious launch event in the past decade, with the $3,499 Vision Pro headset ushering in a new product category for the tech giant.
Also: The Apple products you shouldn't buy this month: September 2023 edition
This coming Tuesday's fall event likely won't be as revolutionary, but what's being announced should resonate with an even wider group of consumers. That's because Apple is expected to unveil the year's newest iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods that folks like you and I are more likely to buy and use.
Ahead of the event, I've rounded up a list of exactly what products you can expect to be announced this coming week, with the backing of industry reports, analysts, and the latest rumor mill. And for a little fun, I've also included a section of what likely won't be unveiled but may appear in the near future.
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Chances of being unveiled: High
Without question, the biggest announcement during the upcoming keynote will be the iPhone 15 series, with Apple running a similar playbook this year as the last. That means you can expect four iPhone 15 models: the standard iPhone 15, a larger iPhone 15 Plus, the standard iPhone 15 Pro, and a larger iPhone 15 Pro Max.
This year, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the headlining act, with new and improved form factors, updated processors, and the latest advancements in the iPhone camera.
The biggest change, at least from the surface level, will be the slimmer and lighter design, thanks in part to a new low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) display and shift to titanium material instead of stainless steel.
Also: The iPhone 15 Pro may fix every design problem I've had with Apple
As reported by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple will use the same display technology that allowed it to slim down the edges -- and therefore expand the display size -- of the Apple Watch Series 8 on the new iPhone Pro models. By how much exactly? One-third of the bezel size is what we're hearing, which should allow Apple to fit a larger screen in a similar framework as the iPhone 14.
And with a shift to titanium material, these changes should make a big difference to the iPhone's hand feel. The price of entry may see a bump as well, as Apple currently charges $100 more if you opt for the Apple Watch with titanium casing. The upcharge for the superior material choice may become standard, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max potentially getting a starting price of $1,199 (up from last year's $1,099.)
Also: iPhone 15: Four things make this a fun upgrade year
Speaking of standardizing, with the EU imposing a law for electronics makers to adopt USB-C by 2024, the new batch of iPhones will finally support charging and data transferring via USB-C, becoming Apple's latest major product to make the switch to the more universal power format. Expect the Pro models to feature faster charging and transfer speeds than the non-Pro models.
Other hardware changes include an Action Button -- that replaces the traditional alert slider -- and new camera systems. The Action Button, much like that on the Apple Watch Ultra, will be a mappable quick key for turning on the camera app, flashlight, Siri, Shortcuts, and more.
As for the cameras, both Pro variants are slated to field higher-megapixel telephoto and ultrawide lenses, Bloomberg reports, with the Pro Max getting the iPhone's first-ever periscope lens that's capable of capturing distant subjects with greater focus and clarity.
Also: iPhone 16 Ultra camera will integrate the biggest leap in photos since B&W-to-color
A faster, more efficient A17 Bionic chip should also make its way into the iPhone 15 Pro models, bringing improved performance and, fingers crossed, better battery life.
Lastly, the idea of Apple rebranding the "Max" variant to "Ultra" was a longstanding rumor going into the 'Wonderlust' event, especially with the Apple Watch Ultra being a thing this time around. But that's since been laid to rest, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggesting that the upgrade will come with next year's iPhone 16 instead.
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
Chances of being unveiled: High
Not to be left out, the standard iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, will also come with some much-desired upgrades, including the USB-C port, improved cameras, and Apple's now-signature Dynamic Island.
Also: iPhone 15: Four features that make this year's Apple handsets truly matter
The most recent reports, credited to Bloomberg and other industry analysts, suggest that with the non-Pro iPhone 15 models, Apple will replace the notch design with its Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped camera design from last year that fluidly adapts to the software and apps running on the device.
In doing so, Apple will finally standardize the new Dynamic Island interface across all of its flagship iPhone models, not just on the Pro.
This year's iPhone 15 also inherits a similar main camera sensor as last year's iPhone 14 Pro, improving from a 12-megapixel lens to a 48-megapixel lens. Naturally, the devices should be able to capture more detail, especially in low-light environments.
Also: The iPhone 15's USB-C upgrade is more game-changing than you think. Here's why
As far as colors go, the standard iPhone 15 is expected to come in shades of black, blue, green, yellow, and pink. From the looks of it, there won't be a Product Red variant this time around.
Apple Watch Series 9
Chances of being unveiled: High
Apple Watch users who are hoping for anything drastically different with this year's model should temper their expectations. Multiple sources including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Weibo leaker "Instant Digital" have suggested that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will feature incremental upgrades from the Series 8.
Also: My favorite WatchOS 10 feature is overlooked, underrated, and life-changing
That doesn't come as a surprise as Apple recently has put more effort into refining the WatchOS experience, with the upcoming software, WatchOS 10, featuring redesigned apps, a Smart Stack feature for adaptive widgets, and new ways to navigate the wearable.
The meat of the keynote will likely surround the Watch Series 9's new S9 chip, which Gurman reports will be based on Apple's A15 processor used in the iPhone 13 models. With the boost in performance and efficiency, expect Apple to compare app loading speeds and battery life between the new Apple Watch and the old.
Also: Buying an Apple Watch? Here's how to pick the best one for you
The S9 chip will work in tandem with the Watch Series 9's new sensors and internal components too, all of which should make the wearable's fitness and health-tracking services more accurate than ever.
Considering that last year Apple unveiled a host of significant features for the Watch Series 8, including Crash Detection, the Watch Series 9 may focus on more day-to-day use cases, with nods to fitness and health.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Chances of being unveiled: Medium
The Apple Watch Ultra was the company's most innovative product last year. It was durably built, multi-functional, and tugged at the heartstrings of more adventurous Apple Watch users.
A year later, Apple may have a sequel prepared for the emerging group of enthusiasts, though details remain scarce on what the new features will be.
Also: Three Apple Watch Ultra 2 features that would make it an instant buy for me
That's not to say that Apple can't improve the Watch Ultra in any way. Over the past year, ZDNET's smartwatch experts have pitted the device against competitors, including Garmin and Samsung, and found the Ultra wearable falling short in some key aspects.
For example, the Watch Ultra lacks access to topographical maps, which is important to hikers and explorers, though that will be aided by the upcoming WatchOS 10 software. A built-in flashlight and/or solar charging would be a fitting upgrade too.
AirPods Pro (sort of)
Chances of being unveiled: High
There's a good chance that new AirPods will make it onto the keynote lineup this year, but not in the way that you'd expect.
That's because the biggest change with the newest AirPods, whether the company releases a follow-up to the standard model or the Pro, may come in the form of USB-C charging.
Also: Apple's AirPods Pro might be an inexpensive solution to your hearing loss
By transitioning the AirPods' lightning-based charging standard to USB-C, in line with its new iPhones, Apple can still easily pitch the two as seamlessly connected devices that only require one cable type.
More importantly, all Apple has to do here is upgrade the AirPods' charging case and not necessarily the earbuds themselves, meaning the product unveiling may turn out to just be an accessory unveiling.
Still, while the feature upgrades are expected to be minor this time around, they should still be beneficial to buyers who didn't make the jump to last year's models.
iPad (Mini, Air, Pro)
Chances of being unveiled: Low
If you're holding off on buying a new iPad in hopes of refreshed models this fall, you'll have better luck next year.
As reported by multiple industry analysts, including Gurman, Ming-Chi Kuo, and Ross Young (who goes by the handle @DSCCRoss), 2023 is looking to be a slow year for the Apple iPad, with no significant upgrades expected for the standard model, Air, Mini, or Pro.
Also: Get school work done with these iPad apps for productivity
Instead, Apple is reportedly working on a "major iPad Pro revamp" for 2024, according to Gurman, and a foldable iPad may also take shape and potentially replace the technically outdated iPad Mini (last released in 2021).
In some ways, leaving the iPad line on cruise control makes sense, especially with every recent model already featuring USB-C, arguably the biggest feature change coming to the new iPhones and AirPods this year. And if Apple does end up releasing an updated version of an iPad this year, expect that to take place in another event (or by press release) in late September or October.
Apple Watch X
Chances of being unveiled: Low
Unless Apple decides to skip model numbers again, like when it released the iPhone X (read "ten") at the same time as the iPhone 8, this year should see the release of the Apple Watch Series 9, with an Apple Watch X to follow in 2024.
Also: Apple reportedly planning major Watch X upgrade for 2024 or 2025
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has been quietly working on a 10th-anniversary Watch model featuring a redesigned appearance that's notably thinner, a microLED display (versus the current models' OLED), blood pressure monitoring, and more.
Considering how drastic of a design shift the iPhone X was from the models before it, a similar level of transformation may be in the cards with the X era of Apple Watches. That said, I'm not betting on Apple to unveil any form of the product during its September event. Not even beneath the cuffs of those on stage.