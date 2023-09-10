What to expect from Apple's 'Wonderlust event' this week: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods

Without question, the biggest announcement during the upcoming keynote will be the iPhone 15 series, with Apple running a similar playbook this year as the last. That means you can expect four iPhone 15 models: the standard iPhone 15, a larger iPhone 15 Plus, the standard iPhone 15 Pro, and a larger iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This year, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the headlining act, with new and improved form factors, updated processors, and the latest advancements in the iPhone camera.

The biggest change, at least from the surface level, will be the slimmer and lighter design, thanks in part to a new low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) display and shift to titanium material instead of stainless steel.

As reported by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple will use the same display technology that allowed it to slim down the edges -- and therefore expand the display size -- of the Apple Watch Series 8 on the new iPhone Pro models. By how much exactly? One-third of the bezel size is what we're hearing, which should allow Apple to fit a larger screen in a similar framework as the iPhone 14.

And with a shift to titanium material, these changes should make a big difference to the iPhone's hand feel. The price of entry may see a bump as well, as Apple currently charges $100 more if you opt for the Apple Watch with titanium casing. The upcharge for the superior material choice may become standard, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max potentially getting a starting price of $1,199 (up from last year's $1,099.)

Speaking of standardizing, with the EU imposing a law for electronics makers to adopt USB-C by 2024, the new batch of iPhones will finally support charging and data transferring via USB-C, becoming Apple's latest major product to make the switch to the more universal power format. Expect the Pro models to feature faster charging and transfer speeds than the non-Pro models.

Other hardware changes include an Action Button -- that replaces the traditional alert slider -- and new camera systems. The Action Button, much like that on the Apple Watch Ultra, will be a mappable quick key for turning on the camera app, flashlight, Siri, Shortcuts, and more.

As for the cameras, both Pro variants are slated to field higher-megapixel telephoto and ultrawide lenses, Bloomberg reports, with the Pro Max getting the iPhone's first-ever periscope lens that's capable of capturing distant subjects with greater focus and clarity.

A faster, more efficient A17 Bionic chip should also make its way into the iPhone 15 Pro models, bringing improved performance and, fingers crossed, better battery life.

Lastly, the idea of Apple rebranding the "Max" variant to "Ultra" was a longstanding rumor going into the 'Wonderlust' event, especially with the Apple Watch Ultra being a thing this time around. But that's since been laid to rest, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggesting that the upgrade will come with next year's iPhone 16 instead.