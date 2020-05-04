Apple updates 13-inch MacBook Pro, adds Magic Keyboard

Apple gives the 13-inch MacBook Pro a much-needed refresh, adding 10th-generation Intel processors, double the base storage, and a Magic keyboard.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro also features an updated keyboard, as Apple tries to work the kinks out of the flawed butterfly mechanism it has been pushing for the past four years. Apple finally admits defeat and kicks the butterfly mechanism to the curb and bets it all on the scissor mechanism for what it is calling a Magic Keyboard, first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and added to MacBook Air in March.

Starting storage has been doubled across the board, starting at 256GB, and going to 1TB, with the option to spend more money and go all the way up to 4TB. The high-speed SSD offers sequential read speeds of up to 3.0GB/s.

8GB of RAM is the starting point for the two cheapest models, 16GB for the other two, with the option of bumping that up to 16GB and 32GB respectively.

Apple is offering the new 13-inch MacBook Pro in four different price configurations: $1,299, $1,499, $1,799, and $1,999 (education prices start at $1,199).

For the bargain hunters out there, it's worth noting that the two lowest-priced models feature the older 8th-generation Intel processors, and that the starting price for the 10th-generation models is $1,799. Also worth bearing in mind is that the two cheapest models only feature two Thunderbolt 3 ports, whereas the two priciest options have four of the ports (same as the previous iterations).

A fully-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro, featuring 2.3GHz quad-core 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB 3733MHz LPDDR4X RAM, and a 4TB SSD will set you back $3,599.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available immediately from the Apple Store.