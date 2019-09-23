Apple Watch helps save motorcyclists life

The Apple Watch 4 and later contains a sensor that is continually looking out for the wearer suffering a hard fall that could render them unconscious and summon emergency help. This is exactly what happened to Gabe Burdett's father.

Must read: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max: What are the differences?

Burdett shared the story on Facebook:

PSA: Last Sunday while trying to meet up with my dad for some mountain biking in Riverside State Park (MTB in RSP), I... Posted by Gabe Burdett on Friday, September 20, 2019

Burdett's father had flipped his motorcycle on the way to meeting his son, hit his head and was knocked out by the fall. Not only did his Apple Watch send Burdett a text message with his father's location, it also made contact with the emergency services, who arrived on the scene in under half an hour.

Burdett is advising everyone who owns an Apple Watch to make sure the Hard Fall detection is turned on (note it has to be Series 4 or later).

"IF YOU OWN AN APPLE WATCH, set up your HARD FALL detection—it's not just for when you fall off a roof or a ladder. Had he fallen somewhere on the High Drive trails or another remote area, the location would have clued EMS in on where to find him. Amazing technology and so glad he had it!"

As for his father, Burdett says "Dad is doing great, clear X-Rays and CT scan, but a little sore for sure!"

Is this feature enough to get you wearing an Apple Watch? If you already have an Apple Watch, have you set up Hard Fall detection? Let me know in the comments!

See also: