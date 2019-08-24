Forget the smartphone and get yourself a satellite phone that will work anywhere on the planet

Need to be able to stay in touch when off the grid? A satellite phone is not as expensive as you might think.

Quite a few people have asked me about satellite phones, and one of the most affordable I've come across is the BlueCosmo Inmarsat IsatPhone 2.1 Satellite Phone Kit. This handset offers the ability to make and receive voice calls, SMS, track your position with GPS from anywhere on the globe (well, mostly, satellite coverage at the north and south poles is poor, outside of those areas people will get excellent coverage).

The built-in lithium-ion battery offers 8 hours talk time and 160 hours standby, and the entire package is IP65 rated for dust- and waterproofing.

The kit includes:

Inmarsat IsatPhone 2.1 satellite phone handset

Lithium-ion battery

International AC wall charger with international plugs

Automobile DC charger

Holster with belt clip

Hands free earpiece

Lanyard, USB cable

USB thumb drive with documentation,

The kit starts at $569 for the satellite phone, charger, and SIM but with no airtime, and there are kits available that come with airtime packages.

