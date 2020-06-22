WWDC 2020: Apple watchOS 7 adds more workouts, monitor your handwashing technique

Apple's WatchOS 7 updates highlight how the company is doubling down on health tracking and fitness with enhancements to track various workouts as well as sleep patterns.

For Apple, the WatchOS enhancements are a key enterprise play as fitness tracking is critical to everything from health costs to COVID-19 response.

At WWDC 2020, Apple said WatchOS 7 will also get new exercises such as dance and various styles. You'll now get more credit for exercise since Apple combined various sensors in Apple Watch with heart rate. Apple also said it is getting better at tracking calories burned in core training, dance, and other workouts.

Activity app is now called Fitness.

Apple also bolstered sleep tracking in WatchOS 7 with wind down tools.

The company is also adding hand washing coaching tools and using machine learning to note movement as well as background noise of water coming out of a faucet.

Those health-based tools are notable for fitness tracking as well as potentially a hygiene booster.

Apple's WatchOS 7 is adding more tools to integrate data into watch faces with Face Sharing, a tool to share them with a twist of social media.

Maps also gets improvements and guides that are contextual with cues telling you to get off your bike and walk.