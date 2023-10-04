Apple's fix for iPhone 15's overheating issue is rolling out now

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

If you recently upgraded to the iPhone 15, you may have experienced it overheating or being hot to the touch. You'll be relieved to know that it has nothing to do with your new iPhone's hardware and a solution is here.

After tons of user accounts of iPhones overheating, with some reporting their iPhones getting to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, making it too hot to hold, earlier this week, Apple shared it would be releasing a solution to the overheating, which the company attributed to an iOS 17 bug.

On Wednesday, Apple released said solution, iOS 17.0.3, a software update that "may" stop your iPhone 15 from getting so warm, according to the company.

"This update provides important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected," said Apple in its release notes.

The latest version of iOS 17 also includes Apple's latest security updates for your devices that address kernel vulnerabilities that would allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, according to Apple.

Even though there is no guarantee that the update will fix the overheating issue, it is a good idea to download it anyway because of the latest security updates, which are crucial to keeping your iPhone protected.

To download the update, all you need to do is go to Settings > General > Software Update and click "Update Now" under iOS 17.0.3.

It is common for new software updates to feature bugs that negatively affect the performance of your phone, so this overheating bug isn't particularly unusual.

Typically, companies like Apple work to get those bugs fixed quickly and release those solutions in the form of subsequent updates like this one.