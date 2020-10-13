Apple's iPhone 12 event: By the numbers

Apple chief executive Tim Cook along with a troupe of other top executives took to the virtual stage at Apple Park on Tuesday to unveil the new iPhone and Apple's next-generation product offerings. At the event we got a raft of facts and figures about Apple and how its hardware ecosystem is evolving.

During the keynote, the company's management, lead engineers, vice-presidents, and key personnel dished out a series of updates. Here's what was said during the event: