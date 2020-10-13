Apple's iPhone 12 event: By the numbers

Apple chief executive Tim Cook along with a troupe of other top executives took to the virtual stage at Apple Park on Tuesday to unveil the new iPhone and Apple's next-generation product offerings. At the event we got a raft of facts and figures about Apple and how its hardware ecosystem is evolving.
During the keynote, the company's management, lead engineers, vice-presidents, and key personnel dished out a series of updates. Here's what was said during the event:
- 1.2 million: Number of people watching the Apple event on Youtube when Tim Cook started talking.
- $99: The price of Apple's new HomePod Mini smart home speaker.
- Four: New iPhones announced; the iPhone 12 5G, the iPhone 12 5G Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
- 4x: Better drop performance on iPhone 12 models with Apple's new Ceramic Shield glass by Corning.
- A14: Apple's new Bionic smartphone chip that's 50% faster than competing chips and offers 70% faster machine learning.
- $699: Price of the new iPhone 12 Mini.
- $799: Price of the larger sized iPhone 12.
- $999: Price of Apple 12 Pro.
- $1099: Price of iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Join Discussion