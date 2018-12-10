Apple's iPhone XR: Best single-lens phone yet, say tests

Camera benchmarking firm DxOMark has rated Apple's iPhone XR single-lens camera as the best on the market.

The iPhone XR, which starts at $750 but can cost $450 with a trade-in, lacks a few features of the more expensive iPhone XS. Like the iPhone 8 and Google Pixel 2, the iPhone XR has just one rear lens.

The Pixel 2 set the standard for DxOMark's single-camera reviews, which it notes was the best in that class until the iPhone XR was tested.

DxOMark gives the iPhone XR a score of 101 based on its performance in photo and video tests, putting it just ahead of Google's 2017 Pixel 2 for still photos. The key advantages of the iPhone XR are better results for noise and artifacts.

It notes that the iPhone XR offers comparable quality photos to the iPhone XS Max, and even a better flash than the more expensive Apple device.

Though without the advantage of the dual lens found on the iPhone XS and XS Max, the iPhone XR falls short on zoom and bokeh effects compared with the more expensive iPhones.

The bokeh or blurred background effect works well when a human subject is the picture, but it doesn't work when something other than a face is the subject of the photo.

The phone is rated as 'very good' for indoor and outdoor shots, but it loses fine details in low-light conditions. It also has 'excellent' autofocus with fast response times and no focus stability issues.

The firm says the iPhone XR has good exposure and dynamic range in bright light and indoor conditions, good details in all lightning conditions, and vivid colors in most situations, with fast and accurate autofocus.

On the downside, it produces low detail in long-range zoom shots, and displays some noise in low-light and indoor settings. Also, the blur gradient in portrait photos is not realistic.

As MacRumors' notes, not everyone agrees with DxOMark's scoring system, but the company nonetheless provides consumers with a take on one of the key features they should consider when weighing up Apple's cheaper 2018 iPhone.

Image: Sarah Tew/CNET

Previous and related coverage

'iPhone XR from $449*': Apple ramps up iPhone sales push

Apple's marketers start playing with the fine print and prices after new $100 extra trade-in promotion.

Slow iPhone sales? iPhone XR is our best-selling model, says Apple

Maybe $1,000 is too much? Apple says its cheaper iPhone XR has been the best-selling iPhone since its launch.

Apple to iPhone owners: Up to $100 more for your old phone if you buy XS, XR

No discounts on the iPhone XS, but Apple will give you more for an old iPhone.

Apple restarting iPhone X production, cutting XS price over slow sales?

Apple is said to be ready to offer subsidies to operators to discount the iPhone XR in Japan.

Apple iPhone XR review: Lower cost comes with camera, reception compromises

Apple switched up release strategies a bit in 2018 with the two high end $1,000+ models released initially, followed by one priced $250 to $350 less. The iPhone XR arrives in six color options and honestly it may be the best option for the masses.

Trump: iPhone buyers could 'very easily' stand paying 10% more with China tariff

Ahead of this week's G20 meeting, Trump talks up tariffs on Chinese-made iPhones and MacBooks.

One month with the Apple iPhone XR: Long battery life, solid camera, and fun colors

After a month of use with the least expensive new iPhone, it is clear to me that it's likely the best new iPhone for most people, including me. It has grown on me over the month and I've been buying accessories to support its use over the long term.

Demand for new iPhones weaker than Apple expected, claims report TechRepublic

It seems that Apple is having a hard time forecasting what the demand for new iPhones will be, and is being forced to slash production orders as a result.

Best wireless Bluetooth headphones for iPhone XS, XS Max and XR CNET

With all of Apple's latest iPhones you can't plug your standard wired headphones into the phone without using a Lightning adapter, which Apple includes along with a set of Lightning EarPods.