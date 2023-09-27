Apple's new dev program to provide support for iOS 17, VisionOS, and more

Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Apple has unveiled a new resource for the Apple developer community with its Meet with Apple Experts program. Apple evangelists, engineers, and designers will participate in the program to offer over 50 sessions, workshops, labs, and one-on-one consultations for support and feedback.

Developers who are working on iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, and VisionOS apps and games can attend Meet with Apple Expert programs to enhance their apps' performance on their platform of choice.

Attendees will also learn about the App Store by learning how to interpret App Analytics, customize product pages, enhance app discovery, and utilize in-app events.

Apple recently released the latest software for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, making Meet with Apple Experts the perfect opportunity for developers to gain more knowledge of the devices for which they're creating apps.

Apple is gearing up to release the Vision Pro, the company's mixed reality headset, early next year. In recent months, Apple announced developer labs and hardware kits to aid developers in creating apps optimized for VisionOS, the Vision Pro's operating system.

The Apple Experts program will aggregate topics previously presented in Apple's Ask Apple, Meet with App Store Experts, and the Tech Talks info series.

In addition to personalized guidance and advice, Apple developers can access software development kits to help them create apps for all of Apple's operating systems.

Registered Apple developers and members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program can find upcoming sessions and topics of discussion on Apple's developer website.

The new program is free to registered Apple developers. It will be available from October 10 to November 9 in multiple time zones and languages, including English, Spanish, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese.