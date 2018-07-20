Apple's 'toasted sandwich' store in Melbourne to be replaced by boxy design

(Image: Federation Square)

New designs for Apple's Federation Square flagship store were released on Friday, spelling the end of Cupertino's original design that bore a striking resemblance to the humble toasted sandwich.

The new rectangular design will now have solar panels, include a "solar shading design feature" that improves efficiency of the building, return more than 500 square metres of public space, and provide better access to the Yarra River from Federation Square.

"This is more than just a store, it is a community activation space that will host arts, cultural, tech, and music events complementing the original charter of Fed Square," said Victoria Minister for Tourism and Major Events John Eren.

Federation Square CEO Jonathan Tribe claimed that the silvery cathedral of Cupertino-focused consumption highlighted Melbourne's "pre-eminence as a centre for creativity and innovation".

In January last year, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews dismissed concerns over the demolition of several existing buildings to make way for the store, with over 50,000 people signing a petition against the plan.

"Not everybody agrees with this, but would people have really preferred us to have said 'no, absolutely not, go and put your iconic Apple store up in Sydney?'" he said at the time.

Sydney has had its glass box Apple store for over a decade.

The Victorian government said it will consult with Melbourne City Council, the Office of the Victorian Government Architect, and Federation Square before approving the new design.

The Federation Square Apple store is expected to open in late 2020.

(Image: Federation Square)

Previous Apple Coverage

MacBook Pro 2018: Everything you need to know about buying Apple's updated laptop

Apple has updated both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro 2018 with Touch Bar. Here's everything you need to know about the changes.

Former Apple engineer pleads not guilty in trade secrets theft case

The ex-employee has been accused of stealing crucial blueprints relating to Apple's self-driving car project.

Apple invests $300 million in Chinese clean energy fund

The scheme aims to clean up China's pollution-ridden environment.

Ten unexpectedly useful Apple Watch apps

Over the past year, the Apple Watch has been picking up momentum. In this gallery, we show you 10 apps that might help explain why.

Laptop expert warns overheating could make 2018 MacBook Pro slower than last year's model (TechRepublic)

Tech reviewer Dave Lee claims the 2018 MacBook Pro's chassis cannot cool the i9 processor properly, leading to diminished performance.

Here's how Apple is fixing faulty keyboards in its 2018 MacBook Pro model (TechRepublic)

Following widespread reports of individual keys failing to register keystrokes, or registering keystrokes twice, Apple has engineered a potential solution.