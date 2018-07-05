Ten unexpectedly useful Apple Watch apps

iPhone
Although the Apple Watch is something of a specialty product, we profiled 10 apps that make it particularly (and unexpectedly) useful.
Photo by: Heather Zabriskie on Unsplash and Apple (mashup)
Caption by: David Gewirtz
We think of this product as Cloud Puppy Monitor. Combined with an old iPhone, we can keep an eye on the puppy from anywhere in the house (and even remotely). You can probably use it for babies, too.
Photo by: VIGI Limited
Caption by: David Gewirtz
We like Just Press Record, because that's what it does. You press record and record your notes. Simple. Easy. Intuitive on the wrist.
Photo by: Open Planet Software
Caption by: David Gewirtz
If you want to go beyond voice recording, Drafts will let you dictate into your phone. It's free for the basic app, and it has in-app purchases available to upgrade features.
Photo by: Agile Tortoise
Caption by: David Gewirtz
GasBuddy saved our, uh, gas a couple of times on our cross-country trip. A quick glance and we were able to find either the nearest or cheapest gas. When you're on the road, this can be a big win.
Photo by: GasBuddy Organization Inc
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Driving across the Rocky Mountains, we often found the air pretty thin. A quick glance at the Watch told us if we are at a 1,000 or 10,000 feet. If you want to kill the (very rare) ads, pay a buck.
Photo by: Dayana Networks Ltd
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Control your Nest from your wrist. If you don't want to make that long walk from the couch to the hall, this is the app for you.
Photo by: Nest Labs
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Overcast is a great podcatcher (a podcast player). What makes it special is it works on your phone, on your watch, and even in CarPlay (although it weirdly vanished for a week, then came back). Pay an optional $10 to nuke the ads.
Photo by: Overcast Radio, LLC
Caption by: David Gewirtz
For reasons that defy explanation, Apple does not include a calculator on the Apple Watch. PCalc rectifies that, with a ton of power. If you love it super-lots, you can in-app tip the developer.
Photo by: TLA Systems Ltd.
Caption by: David Gewirtz
I have to admit, I obsessively checked RadarScope a lot more in Florida than in Oregon. Even so, it's a great way to see, at a glance, what that cloud up there really is right now. Oh, that can't be good! Run away!
Photo by: Base Velocity, LLC
Caption by: David Gewirtz
I totally rely on Teleprompt+ 3 to control my teleprompter. I use it with both my iPhone and an iPad to control the flow of my scripts. Stay tuned for a more in-depth view of this essential tool.
Photo by: Bombing Brain Interactive
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Caption by: David Gewirtz
